Vivian Dsena Is In Love Again? Actor Plans To Take The Plunge Soon?

Vivian Dsena had been in the news owing to professional and personal reasons. The actor, who was seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, returned to TV with yet another show Sirf Tum opposite Eisha Singh. He also has been in the news regarding divorce battle with his estranged wife, Vahbiz Dorabjeez which is going on since five years now.

According to TOI report, Vivian has found love again! The Sirf Tum actor is apparently in a relationship with a girl, who is an NRI, for the past few years. While not much is known about the girl, it is said that the two plan to take the plunge soon after Vivian's divorce comes through.

A source revealed to the leading daily that Vivian was not averse to love but the girl has stood by him when the actor went through the tough phase. It is being said that the actor has introduced the girl to his family and they are happy with his decision.

The source said, "Vivian has been through a lot in the past few years. He was averse to love and wasn't thinking of marriage. However, the girl has stood by him like a rock through it all. Their compatibility and respect for each other make their relationship strong. He has introduced her to his family and they are very happy with his decision to move on in life and start afresh."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu Not Quitting The Show!

Vivian Dsena Says His Role In Sirf Tum Is Power-Packed; Talks About His Bond With Eisha Singh

Vivian tied the knot with his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-actor Vahbiz in 2013. However, differences cropped up between them and the duo called it quits. The couple filed for divorce in 2016.