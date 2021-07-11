Wagle Ki Duniya Cast Overwhelmed As Netizens Declare It ‘Best Show On Indian Television’!

Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey has been amassing tremendous love and appreciation from the audience ever since it went on-air earlier this year. Starring Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Sumeet Raghavan, and Pariva Pranati in lead roles, the Sony SAB presents values-driven and light-hearted stories that capture the true essence of our daily lives.

As the show nears the completion of 100 episodes, fans in awe of the show have expressed their love and appreciation for the show, its storyline, and its characters on social media - calling it the 'Best Show on Indian Television today'.

Taking about the show, a fan took to social media saying, "Undoubtably, Wagle Ki Duniya is the best show on Indian television right now. The simplicity, short and sweet episodes which are filled with positivity, happiness and which imparts important life lessons is like watching 1 of our day 2 live stories."

Another fan further said, "Wagle Ki Duniya is one of the best Indian television shows ever. A great creation by JD sir and the entire team. Everyone should watch this show. I guarantee, this show will give you a lot in return."

Delighted by the appreciation shown by the fans, Aanjjan Srivastav aka Senior Wagle, said, "It is truly heartening to see this positive response from the audience. As artists, it gives us immense pride to see that our efforts to bring a smile and happiness to our fans' lives is striking the right chord with our beloved fans. I want to thank all my fans for all their continued support, and I would like to say that Wagle Ki Duniya may Suhana Safar has just begun, we will continue to make our fans happy with more such delightful episodes."

Overwhelmed by the response from the fans, Sumeet Raghavan said, "The love received from the audience has continued to surprise me and I am pleased with the numerous responses that the show has got with time. I am super grateful and blessed to have fans who go out of their way to ensure we are always loved. The positive response we get from the audience continues to encourage and motivates us to perform better and keep entertaining the audience with this highly relatable content that promises enriching entertainment to the audience."

Keep watching Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey Monday-Friday at 9 PM only on Sony SAB.