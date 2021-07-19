Waluscha De Sousa Makes Her Singing Debut In The Grand Finale Of Indian Pro Music League

Waluscha De Sousa has shown her innumerable talents such as modelling, acting and hosting time and again with her work along with a style quotient like no other. The actress, who has recently hosted one of the highly popular shows, Indian Pro Music League along with Karan Wahi, flaunted her gorgeous looks with her unique outfits.

As the music show inched towards its grand finale on the weekend, Waluscha had a surprise in store for its viewers and her fans. The 37-year-old actress debuted on the platform of IPML as a singer for the first time and left us all mesmerized! Waluscha crooned to a medley of songs which included, 'Aisa Jaadu', 'Gulaabo' and 'Hi Pori Konachi'. Her performance set the stage on fire which brought everybody to their feet dancing away to her tunes. Mika Singh, Shaan, Sajid Khan, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Shabab Sabri and Divya Kumar too joined her on stage and danced to the tune while the actress sang for the audience. Interestingly, the last song of the medley, Hi Pori Konachi was chosen by the actress as a tribute to her Goan roots!

Waluscha's performance was impactful, power-packed and left the audience wanting more! The 2-hour episode of the grand finale of the Indian Pro Music League aired over the weekend.