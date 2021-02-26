When Rakhi Sawant Revealed Her Mother Used To Pick Garbage At Hospital & They Used To Find Leftover Food
Rakhi Sawant won million of hearts during her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She took home Rs 14 lakh, which she is using for her mother's chemotherapy. Although she was struggling so much personally, she never failed to entertain audiences. She made everyone laugh with her hilarious antics. It has to be recalled that a few years ago, Rakhi had graced Rajeev Khandelwal's show Juzz Baatt, wherein she spoke about her struggling days. She had revealed that her mother used to work in hospital, picked garbage and they didn't have proper food to eat. Read on to know more!
Rakhi’s Mother Used To Pick Garbage At Hospital
She had said, "My mother worked in the hospital and used to pick up the garbage strip there. We also had problems with eating and used to find leftover food."
The Actress’ Maternal Uncle Used To Beat Her Mercilessly
Not just this, she had also revealed at the show that her maternal uncle used to beat her badly as in her family, girls were not supposed to dance. She said, "My uncle used to thrash me mercilessly. In my family, they bothered about having no food to eat, but they were bothered about a girl should not dance. I have been beaten so much in my life that my body is full of stitches. I bore all these just to go ahead in life."
Rakhi’s Real Name Is Neeru Bheda
On the show, she also revealed that her real name is Neeru Bheda and her father was a police constable. She also revealed how she was exploited by the industry people when she would go for auditions.
She Was Exploited In The Industry!
She said whenever the producers used to tell her to show what she got, she used to dance in front of them, but she didn't know that they wanted to see something else. She added that they used to say that they had seen enough of dance and to show them what they want to see! She further added that she was exploited and is not denying it.
