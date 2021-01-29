When Salman Khan Helped Siddharth Nigam In Getting A Salary Hike

Siddharth Nigam became a household name with his show Ashoka. He is currently seen in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which will soon go off air. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actor revealed how Salman Khan helped him get salary hike during his stint in period drama Ashoka. He also revealed Salman had advised him to involve gymnastics in his acting.

Siddharth was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I shared a good bonding with Salman Sir when I was shooting for Ashoka in Karjat and he was shooting for Sultan and another film. I would workout in his gym and also had dinner with him. We would workout together. Salman sir had asked me about my per day salary once when I was working on Ashoka and he was really shocked after hearing it. Since my per day was very low at that time, he called up someone and told that person how low I was being paid. And after he spoke about it and there was a boom in my per day after a year of being on Ashoka."

He further added, "Salman sir has given me very good advice that you are a gymnast, your body is flexible. He said you look like John Travolta, so I searched for him. I thanked him. He said involve your gymnastics in your acting. If I add a flip in my scene while delivering a dialogue then people will notice me. So, I have added such things in my role for Aladdin too."

The Aladdin actor revealed that he learnt Parkour by watching YouTube videos. He said that he was a very bad dancer, but I have improved a lot. He also revealed that while doing the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa, he used to rehearse for 18 hours at a stretch to get the perfect moves and also added his gymnastics into it and which is how people know him as an action actor.

