When Sidharth Shukla Expressed His Desire To Become A Father On Bigg Boss!

Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last on September 2 due to a massive heart attack, had once expressed his desire to become a father inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. It has to be recalled that Sidharth had entered Bigg Boss 14 house along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as Toofani Senior. During that time, the actor had developed a close bond with the actresses and they had shared a few things about their lives, and this was the one thing that Sidharth shared with Hina and Gauahar.

The late actor spoke about his father's demise with Hina and Gauahar and opened up about his wish of becoming a father. Sidharth had said, "I want to be a father and I know I will be the best father."

Apparently, Sidharth had shared a very close bond with his father, who passed away during the actor's modelling days. He had stated that his father fought a severe illness for seven long years to support the family.

Sidharth's family, friends, colleagues and fans are shocked with the actor's untimely demise. Fans are unable to deal with the shock and it was even said that a SidNaaz fan has slipped into partial coma and has been hospitalised.

Recently, Sidharth's family had held a meditation and prayer session for his soul by the Brahma Kumaris. The prayer session was hosted by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor's soul was blessed by Sister Shivaniand the Brahma Kumari sisters.

During the prayer meet, Sister Shivani had shared how Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla showed immense strength after losing her only son.

Fans were glad that Sidharth family hosted prayer meet and they were all praise for Rita Maa and called her 'strongest lady'. They trended #ShukriyaSidharth and #RitaMaa on Twitter.