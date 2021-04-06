When Taarak Mehta...'s Munmun Dutta Talked About #MeToo: My Tuition Teacher Had His Hands In My Underpants

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and popular sitcoms on television. Not just the show, people love every character of the show played by Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta and others. Munmun, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in the show, is quite active on social media and treats fans with her latest pictures and updates. However, way back in 2017, when the #MeToo movement caught momentum in India, amongst many actresses, Munmun too had opened up about being a victim of sexual harassment.

In her lengthy post on her Instagram account, she had shared her experiences of facing sexual assaults from her neighbourhood uncle, older cousin and teachers. She revealed that she was scared of the neighbourhood uncle, as he at any given opportunity would grope her and threaten her not to speak about this to anyone and her tuition teacher had his hands in her underpants.

The actress wrote, "Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ..... OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters ...."

She revealed in her post that her other teacher, to whom she had tied rakhi, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts. Munmun continued, "OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it's appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed.... OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ....... OR this another teacher , whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts ... OR that man in the train station who gropes U ... "

She concluded by writing, "M happy to be another voice joining this movement and make people realise that I was not spared either. But TODAY I will rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on me. I AM PROUD OF WHO I AM ..."

