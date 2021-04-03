Why Bigg Boss Buddies Manu Punjabi And Manveer Gurjar Are Not Seen Together?

When we recall Bigg Boss' buddies, we remember Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar's friendship. But post Bigg Boss 10, they were hardly seen together. When Manu Punjabi was asked about the same, he revealed that since Manveer's thoughts and plans are different from his, they are not able to meet each other.

Manu was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't know why that happened. Manveer told me that he is busy learning his craft and has been focusing completely on it. Plus, he lives in Mumbai so that shows his seriousness towards it and I don't live there. I feel his thoughts and plans are different from mine."

Manu also added that although they don't meet each other much, they are in touch over messages and calls.

When asked, when the last time they met each other was, he said, "We have been to each other's houses and spent time, but lately, he has been very caught up with his acting classes. Even though we don't meet much, we are regularly in touch with each other over messages and calls. And friendships today have changed, people don't want you to get involved much in their lives. Earlier, if I had a really close friend, I would take the liberty to get involved in his issues and problems, but today, no one likes that, so I have learnt to stay away."

Meanwhile, Manu said that he doesn't want to do television shows at all as it requires a lot of time, dedication and punctuality, which he can't do. But he added that he is open for films, online shows and hosting as it take a couple of months and he can manage it. He also wants to try new talent.

