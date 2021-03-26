Why You Should Tune-In To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey Airing This Sunday

The royal wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in 2018 was one of the most sought affairs with more than 1.9 billion people tuning into the celebrations worldwide. Every minor detail of this affair essayed the narration of love and what stole the show was the simplicity of Meghan Markle's wedding dress and how effortlessly beautiful she looked.

Shortly after this majestic visual, rumors began to appear of a rift within the royal family. The couple further relinquished their titles which is what sparked fire to the growing uncertainty within UK's most prominent household. Fans around the world started with speculations of what could have gone wrong with an unjust blame game floating around social media. Finally, the silence has been broken with the CBS special exclusive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hosted by Oprah.

Were the couple right in leaving their dynasty behind or was it a rushed move? We let fans decide as the episode will finally be available to watch in India on Sunday 28th March 2021 at 8pm on Colors Infinity and will be streamed at the same time on Colors Infinity TV on Voot Select. The repeat of this interaction will be on Sunday 4th April 2021 at 8 pm on the same platforms.

Here is why you should tune-in to this royal special regardless of your stance on the matter

1. Concern over the skin color that Archie would have

During the interview, Meghan Markle narrated to Oprah that how when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were conversations floating around at the royal palace of how dark his skin might be when he's born. This was followed by a shocking silence on the show which went on to a huge announcement as the couple revealed that their second child would be a girl.

2. Why the Duke of Sussex mentioned that he felt 'Trapped'

While addressing Oprah, Harry mentioned that he felt "trapped" while in the royal family, and his father and brother are also "trapped" and that it was only through Meghan that he realized the situation and was able to escape. "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave," he said. He said he had "huge compassion for that". Asked by Oprah Winfrey what his mother, Diana, would say if she were alive, Harry said: "I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad."

3. Meghan addressed the rumors surrounding her 2018 argument with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle was asked of the headlines surrounding a pre-wedding tiff that had Kate Middleton down to tears in 2018 to which she addressed the situation saying that the opposite took place. She mentioned that the wedding week was hard and Kate was upset about a situation but made it up later by bringing flowers for Meghan and apologizing to her.

4. Prince Harry revealed being cut off financially from the royals

Post their exit from Britain, Prince Charles was helping the couple with living costs as they transitioned towards a more private life. However, Harry mentioned that his family cut off the assistance in the first quarter of 2020 and the pair were living off the inheritance of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

5. The Aftermath with Prince Charles as he stopped taking' Harry's calls

The Duke of Sussex mentioned that for a brief period Prince Charles refused to answer his calls and the two are now working on their relationship. The Duke mentioned how he felt very let down and expected his father to empathize with him. He added that he loves Prince Charles but there's a lot of hurt however, it will always be a priority for him to try to heal this father-son relationship.

