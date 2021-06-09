Will Sunil Grover Reunite With Kapil Sharma? Here's What The Sunflower Actor Has To Say!

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are best comedian jodis that our television industry has. The duo's comedy timings are amazing and fans loved them in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, post their infamous mid-air feud in 2017, the duo got separated. Ever since then fans have been waiting for the two to reunite.

There were also several speculations that the two would soon unite, but all of them were untrue.

Sunil, who will be seen in ZEE5 web series Sunflower, was yet again asked about the possibility of him joining hands with Kapil. He said there is no planning, but added that if they get a chance to work together, there's hope.

Sunil was quoted by Times Now Digital as saying, "There is no planning as such to get back together soon. But if circumstances, if a project comes where we can be together, let's hope. (But) there's no plan as such."

Post the infamous fight, a few actors like Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar along with Sunil left the show. Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh joined Kapil while Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh are retained in the cast.

A few days ago, Krushna Abhishek had revealed that the show will be back soon by sharing a throwback video. He had captioned the picture as, "Our first episode 🤪 was so excited and nervous too 🙂 first time had asked 1 crore do na 🤑 can't wait to resume we r gonna come soon 😁."

Kapil had also announced in March that they are planning to add more people- actors and writers to the team. He had mentioned that they are looking forward to meeting 'like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment'.