World Yoga Day 2021: Rubina Dilaik To Erica Fernandes, TV Divas Reveal How Yoga Has Helped Them Amid Pandemic

International Yoga Day 2021 is being celebrated in the entire world today (June 21, 2021). On this day, people usually practise Indian form of exercise and spread awareness about the same. Like commoners, many celebs too practise yoga to keep their body fit and healthy. Notably, yoga has helped many TV divas amid the pandemic.

Recently, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, TV actresses like Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes and others revealed how yoga has helped them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Times of India, Rubina said that due to all yoga exercises, she recovered from COVID-19. While sharing her recovery story, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said, "Thanks to yoga, I have become healthier, calmer and more focused. I have also been practising meditation which has helped me in becoming more mindful. I think these two tools have played a pivotal role during my recovery from COVID-19. Due to all the breathing exercises and pranayama, my lungs were able to heal faster. I feel that had I not been practising them, it would have been a difficult road to recovery."

On the other hand, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes said that yoga has helped the actress to make her body flexible. Apart from that, meditation has also helped her to stay calm and focused. The actress told the same portal, "Meditation has also helped me to change my perspective towards many uncontrollable circumstances. It has helped me evolve spiritually and that has drastically changed the way I deal with situations."

Fitness enthusiast Shefali Jariwala revealed that yoga has helped her to build a strong body and mind connection. It has also helped her to stay positive amid the pandemic. The 'Kaanta Laga' fame said, "During the initial phase of the lockdown, yoga and meditation helped me in controlling anxiety and emotional stress. Every day, it reminds me to slow down and take one step at a time."

Tina Datta, who is known for her show Uttaran, is a regular yoga practitioner. She told TOI, "Yoga has brought many positive changes in my life. It is now a very integral part of my life and I always start my mornings with a good yoga session. It has helped me align my mind and body, making me calmer. I want to thank Brent Goble for building a stronger connection between yoga and me."

