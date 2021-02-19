Yashraj Mukhate Shares Reaction Of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Fame Dananeer Mobeen To His Video

Yashraj Mukhate's video 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' on Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen has taken the internet by storm. The video of Dananeer went viral on social media, all thanks to the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame for making it the new trend in the world. Ever since the musician shared a video on his social media handles, fans including Bollywood celebrities can't stop gushing over the same.

Celebs like Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor, Pavitra Punia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Deepika Padukone and others have recreated the funny trend by Dananeer Mobeen in their own way. And now, Yashraj Mukhate, who made it popular in India, shared this video with the Pakistani influencer and received her reaction to the same.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yashraj Mukhate said that Dananeer Mobeen liked the video and danced to the same. The musician said, "I sent her the video, and she liked it. In fact, she danced to it, too. I also got to know that she spoke in that way intentionally, which is brilliant. She was expecting it to become a meme."

Yashraj, who first came to limelight with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's famous clip 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', is completely overwhelmed with the response from the fans as well as celebrities. He wants to entertain the audience more with his new compositions. Mukhate said, "I'm getting an amazing response. (Through) my last two-three videos which were dialogue mashups, I got to know that people are not interested in serious music. So, I really wanted this mashup to blow up like my other videos."

Talking about Yashraj Mukhate's previous videos, the musician has made clips on Rakhi Sawant's dialogue in Bigg Boss 14 'Saandni Thi', Shehnaaz Gill's iconic lines said in Bigg Boss 13 'Twada Kutta Tommy, Saada Kutta Kutta,' Bulla's dialogue from Mithun Chakraborty's film Gunda and so on. We must say, he is indeed a trendsetter, and fans are just loving his work.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Yashraj Mukhate Remixes Rakhi Sawant's Funny Banter Into A 'Rhythm' [Video]

Also Read : Raashi Khanna Lost In Own Thoughts; Allu Sirish Says She Must Be Thinking About 'Khali Cooker' [PIC]