Yeh Hai Chahatein Completes 500 Episodes: Sargun Kaur Talks About Her Journey, Show's Ratings & Upcoming Twist

Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the top shows on TRP chart. The show that stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur in the lead roles, has been one of the popular and most-loved shows on television. Fans love the jodi as well. The show completed 500 episodes recently. While talking to India-Forums, Sargun spoke about her journey in the show till now, its ratings and upcoming twists.

Sargun said that it has been awesome journey and she never thought that they will achieve 500 episodes when she started the show. She added that she didn't come to know how and when the time passed by. She also revealed that although a lot of people come and go in life, Aishwarya Khare and Altamash are her best friends and they have become her family. She added that it has been a positive journey for her.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been consistant on TRP chart as it has one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. Regarding the same, she said, "I think fans love RuSha and when there is a track when they are apart, the TRPs suddenly drop. There was a time when we got separated and then we met again, the TRP was 2.9 and 2.6 also for a long time. We have been in the top 10 and top 5 too, but the ups and highs keep coming and going."

About the upcoming twists, she said, "There is the story about Param and Mishka, and there is another angle about my brother Venky. There is a secret between Mishka and Venky, which Rudra knows and this might lead to a tiff. There will also be a tiff between the other two. So, that's what fans can expect ahead."