Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Abrar Qazi And Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’s Narayani Shastri Test Positive For COVID-19

Recently, Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly, Ashish and producer Rajan Shahi tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Star Plus' shows Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Abrar Qazi and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actress Narayani Shastri have tested positive for COVID-19. The producers of the shows- Ekta Kapoor and Sonali Jaffer have issued statements regarding the same.

The producer of ANNS, Sonali Jaffar's statement regarding actress Narayani Shastri testing positive for COVID-19 read as, "Actor Narayani Shastri, who is an integral part of the TV show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. She is receiving medical attention and is home-quarantined at the moment. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team, as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

The producer of YHC, Ekta Kapoor's statement regarding actor Abrar Qazi testing positive for COVID-19 read as, "Actor Abrar Qazi who is an integral part of the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and has quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and under home-quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

We wish the actors a speedy recovery.

