Yeh Hai Chahatein: Fate To Unite Rudraksh And Preesha In THIS Way After Ruhi Brings Rudraksh Home

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is one of the top shows on TV, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked to their storyline. The makers are now about to showcase some more shocking twists and turns.

As per the ongoing track, Preesha is living a new life with her daughter Ruhi in Rohtak. But Rudraksh and others believe that Preesha is no more. However, it must be noted that Rudraksh has not been able to forget Preesha.

And then, destiny again brings Preesha and Rudraksh to the same place. Ruhi informs Preesha about Rudraksh's concert and tells that she has to attend it while Preesha will be emotional recalling her moments with Rudraksh.

Rudraksh sings 'Will You Marry Me' song for Preesha and discovers her in the crowd. They come face to face after five years. She notices this and flees from the place followed by Rudraksh leaving the concert to find Preesha. However, he falls into trouble as the village head goons catch him. Ruhi then bump into Rudraksh who is shocked on seeing Roohi whilst feeling a strange connection that will draw him towards her.

Rudraksh fools them and escapes from the place after Roohi comes to help him along with Saachi. They trick the goons and help Rudraksh and we see him telL Roohi that he has some personal work and he wants to find someone. Roohi refuses to leave him and then comes up with an idea to help him. Ruhi and Rudra become friends and she brings Rudraksh to her home after saving him from everyone. As soon as Rudraksh stepped into the house, he feels a sense of belonging.

In the upcoming track, Roohi makes Rudraksh stay at a secret place. Roohi will also ending up showing Preesha sleeping and says that she is her mother. Will Rudraksh get to see Preesha face? This will be revealed in the upcoming episode of the show.