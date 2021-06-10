Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mr Supranational Asia & Oceania 2017 Altamash Faraz Enter As Male Lead

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been in the news since its beginning. In the show, post Saransh's death Preesha and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) get separated, as the latter holds Preesha (Sargun Kaur) responsible for Saransh's death. The story ahead will undergo a few changes that will bring new twist in the show.

As per that latest report, Altamash Faraz- Mr Supranational Asia & Oceania 2017, who appeared in several music videos, will be entering the show as the second male lead. He will be the new guy (Armaan) in Preesha's life. Altamash has started shooting for the show in Goa.

Altamash confirmed his entry in the show and told TOI, "I will be entering as the male lead as there will be some changes in the storyline of the show."

He said that he was offered many shows in last couple of years but wasn't convinced about the roles. On why he took up this show, Altamash said, "I was never convinced about the content or the characters. Fortunately, everything about this show seemed right. I was never someone who shied away from making a debut with a TV show. I think if one has potential, one can find opportunities. Also, I feel TV is the medium that provides the most visibility to an actor."

EXCLUSIVE! Arshi Khan To Have Her Swayamvar? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!

Anjali Gaikwad Reveals Biggest Compliment She Got On Indian Idol 12

Also, Karan Kaushal Sharma will also be entering the show. He will play a crucial role in YHC. Apparently, he will be seen as Armaan's uncle. His character will be jovial nature and will be the guide Armaan.