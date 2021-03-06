Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sargun Kaur Reveals She Was Trolled Badly By Divyanka Tripathi Fans

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the popular shows on Star Plus. The show went off-air after its successful run of six long years. The show was replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein, which stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. Although Sargun has been a part of other shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and Tantra, she considered Yeh Hai Chahatein as the turning point in her career as the popularity this show has given her, no other shows managed to do. However, the actress revealed that she had to face trolls initially, who wanted to see Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel.

About the same, Sargun, who plays the role of Dr Preesha in YHC, said, "I was harassed by people badly. For two to three months the trolls and nasty comments didn't stop. The blocklist of my Instagram is so long that I have lost track because I immediately used to block people. People said that they didn't want to see Yeh Hai Chahatein and they want Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel back. But yes, on the other hand, there were people who were appreciating the new show too. Later the trolling stopped and more people started liking this show too."

On why she considers the show lucky, she said, "Firstly, it is a sequel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which was a hit show and secondly the production house too is one that I wanted to work with."

The actress considers herself workoholic and said that she has taken only four holidays in seven months. She added that she likes to stay engaged in some or the other way.

Meanwhile, there are reports that YHC might go off-air, but there is no official confirmation about the same.

