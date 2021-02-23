Yeh Hai Chahatein To Go Off-Air With Sargun Kaur Aka Preesha’s Death? Watch Promo

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the roles of Preesha and Rudraksh respectively. Well, the show has caught everyone's attention with its emotional storyline and powerful performances. However, now it will reportedly be going off-air soon.

The latest promo of Yeh Hai Chahatein hints that the show will bid adieu to the fans soon on an emotional note. Star Plus shared the promo on Twitter and wrote, "Kitna ajeeb hai ye pyaar ka dastoor... Sachcha pyaar karne waale hi kyon ho jaate hain ek doosre se door? Dekhiye, #YehHaiChahatein, Somvaar se Shanivaar, raat 10:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par: @Sargun_kaur8 @ashsakhuja."

Watch the video here

In the promo, one can see the lead actress of the show Sargun Kaur's character Preesha dying. Well, it could be indeed a big twist for the show's fans. The protagonist's death will leave Rudraksh and son Saransh in deep shock, as they can be seen in tears. If reports are to be believed, Mahima played by Aishwarya Khare will be killing Preesha. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The mystery behind the same will be unfolded soon.

Earlier, Yeh Hai Chahatein was in the news for Aishwarya Sakhuja's character Aahana, who was missing from the show. In an interview with Times of India, the actress said that she also doesn't have any idea about her character, as the makers took a creative call about the same.

Talking about the show, it is a spin-off of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It also stars Gulshan Pandey, Indraneil Sengupta, Yagya Bhasin, Dolly Sohi, Tanu Khan and others. Stay tuned for more updates about Yeh Hai Chahatein!

Also Read : Aishwarya Sakhuja On Her Character Being Sidelined In Yeh Hai Chahatein: I Have No Idea Why This Has Happened

Also Read : Yeh Hai Chahatein Makers Cancel Shoot Due To Heavy Rains; Aishwarya Sakhuja Asks People To Stay Home