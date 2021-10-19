Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Abhishek Malik Gets Married To GF Suhani; Arjit Taneja, Shireen & Others Congratulate

Abhishek Malik, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got married to his girlfriend Suhani Chaudhary today (October 19). The duo shared a beautiful picture from their wedding and we can't take our eyes off it.

Abhishek captioned the picture as, "Mr & Mrs Malik ♾." The couple colour-coordinated their outfits at their wedding. While Abhishek looked handsome in ivory-coloured sherwani and red pagadi, his bride looked gorgeous in ivory-coloured traditional lehenga filled with intricate embroidery work. The two lovebirds were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.

As soon as Abhishek shared the picture, his fans and friends from the industry congratulated them by commenting on his post.

Arjit wrote, "Congratulations ❤️," Shireen Mirza commented, "Congratulations" and Krishna Mukherjee wrote, "Areyyy wahhhh Bohot Bohot Mubarake." Pravisht Mishra and Ashita Dhawan too congratulated the couple.

In a few pictures and videos that are doing the rounds on social media, the couple was all happy as they participated in their wedding rituals.

Abhishek announced the news of his roka with his girlfriend, Suhani Choudhary on January 26, 2021. The couple got engaged on October 16.

Suhani is a fashion stylist and Abhishek had revealed that he met her through a friend. He was all praise for his ladylove and even called her his lucky charm. He had told a leading daily, "I personally feel she is my lucky charm. I would say earlier that my mother and sister are my lucky charms and now Suhani is also there. The moment she came in my life, things started to take shape. I am happy on that note. I started shooting for this show."