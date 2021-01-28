Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Abhishek Malik Surprises GF Suhani By Proposing Her; Couple To Have Winter Wedding

How Abhishek Met Suhani?

Abhishek revealed that he met Suhani, who is a fashion stylist, through a friend. He said that he has known her for a long time but since they stayed at different places (Delhi and Mumbai), they couldn't meet much. But during lockdown, he said that they met a few times and they vibed well. He also added that they spent good times in December and celebrated New Year together. It was then that he bagged the show Pinjara. Suhani forced him to take it up but they had started dating and he thought that if he comes to Mumbai, there will be a gap, but he added that Suhani told him, "I will be there, you go and give your 100 per cent."

He Calls Suhani His Lucky Charm

Abhishek further revealed that he used to call his mother and sister are his lucky charms, and now Suhani has joined them as his lucky charm, because the moment she came into his life, things started taking shape and he started shooting for the show (Pinjara).

On Sudden And Surprise Roka Ceremony

On the sudden and surprising roka ceremony, the actor said, "My mother insisted on meeting their family and even they wanted to meet my family. My mother and sister went to meet them and they had a good laugh. Suhani's family wanted to meet me and said, ‘You have an off on 26th, come to Delhi for a day.' And I was ok. I had met their family only once and it was just an exchange of greetings. Once I came, it was all planned. Such grand welcome I got. You got to see them in pictures. It feels wonderful. It came as a surprise to me. For a second I thought, ke shaadi toh nhi ho rahi hai. Was elated to see such grand arrangements for roka ceremony. You know how grand Punjabi weddings in Delhi get."

Abhishek Got The Ring At The Airport

He added that there was no formal proposal and his family did some shopping. He also added that he picked up the ring for her at the airport. Since it was a special day for her, he thought of making her feel special with this gesture. He said that his friends captured the moment when he put the ring on her finger and that's how they got a proposal video. He further said that on the day of roka, he went up to Suhani's father and introduced himself by saying, "I am Abhishek, jiske sath apki beti ka roka ho raha hai," which made everyone laugh.

Abhishek was all priase for Suhani and her brother. He called Suhani a family-oriented girl.

It’ll Be A Winter Destination Wedding!

About their wedding plans, he said, "They were suggesting that in my next off we should get married. So may be in the winters we will plan for the wedding. In roka, we didn't get much time. I want to do a nicely planned wedding. I think they will do a destination wedding."