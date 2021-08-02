Yeh Hai Mohabbatein And Jodha Akbar Actor Lokendra Singh's Leg Amputated Due To High Diabetes

Many actors, in the recent past, have opened up about the financial crunches they had been facing, especially after the pandemic. The most recent case happens to be that of Lokendra Singh, who has appeared in many TV shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar.

The 50-year-old’s leg has been amputated last week due to high stress levels which shot up his blood sugar beyond dangerous limits. The actor is facing a major financial crisis due to a lack of work and his deteriorating health.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Lokendra shared, "I could do nothing. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home."

He further said, "It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee."

Singh’s surgery lasted for five hours and was conducted at Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mumbai. The actor revealed that he has got financial aid through CINTAA. He added that the cine body has been calling up to know about his health and are providing motivation.



Looking back, Lokendra said that he wished he had taken better care of his health, "I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets," he said

Besides having acted in many TV shows including CID and Crime Patrol, Lokendra has also appeared in Bollywood movies such as Jagga Jasoos and Malaal