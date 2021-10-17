Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Abhishek Malik Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Suhani Choudhary

Abhishek Malik, who is best remembered for starring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got engaged to his girlfriend Suhani Choudhary on October 16 (Saturday). The duo exchanged the rings in an intimate affair and are all set to tie the knot on October 18.

Malik took to his Instagram handle today to share a lovely photo from his engagement ceremony, in which we get to see the couple striking a cute pose. Suhani donned a pretty pink gown whilst Abhishek was seen wearing a tuxedo at their engagement bash. The actor shared the post with the following caption: "True Love Stories Never Have Endings. #Engaged (sic)." Check out the post below:

Earlier in January this year, Abhishek had announced the news of his roka ceremony with Suhani, who is a renowned fashion stylist, on his social media with an adorable post where he had confessed his love for his soon-to-be wife.

The actor had also opened up about Suhani in an interview with ETimes TV and had shared, “I personally feel she is my lucky charm. I would say earlier that my mother and sister are my lucky charms and now Suhani is also there. The moment she came in my life, things started to take shape. I am happy on that note. I started shooting for this show.”

Speaking about the roka ceremony, Abhishek added, “There was no formal proposal. My family did some shopping. I picked up a ring for her at the airport. It was a special day for her and I thought of making her feel special with this gesture. My friends captured the moment when I put the ring on her finger and that’s how we got a proposal video.”