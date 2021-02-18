Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza & BF Hasan Engaged; Divyanka Tripathi, Amit & Others Congratulate

Shireen Mirza Engaged; Divyanka Tripathi, Amit & Others Congratulate

The actress shared beautiful pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "Saying 'yes' has never been so easy ❤️ Can't wait to have an endless adventure with my favorite weirdo @hasansartaj 😘. Cheers to us, babe! 🤞🧿❤️."

Her friends from the industry, Divyanka Tripathi, Amit Tandon, Aneri Vajani, Nivedita Basu, Anurag Sharma and others congratulated the actress. Divyanka wrote, "Nazar na lage dono ko. Perfect Jodi❤" and "Can't be any happier! 🤩💃💃💃."

Shireen Had Made Plans For Valentine’s Day

In an interview with TOI, Shireen revealed that Valentine's Day has never been so special for her but this time, it became the most memorable one because of Hasan. She said that she wanted to make him feel very special and booked this entire property and had been planning about the same for more than two weeks with decorators, photographers and event planners, and wanted to do something brilliant on their first Valentine's together.

Couple Welcomed Royally

The actress revealed that she took her boyfriend to the guest house where they were welcomed royally with rose petals showered on them, and the place was decked up with red roses and red coloured heart-shaped balloons, ensuring a great feeling! She added that when they entered, he was completely in awe and surprised.

Hasan Surprises Shireen By Proposing Her

But then he surprised her by getting down on his knees to propose her. She said, "When Hasan asked me to turn around, I saw him getting down on one knee and asked, "What are you doing!?" And then, tears welled up in my eyes. Hasan asked me, "Will you marry me?" And I said ‘Yes'. It was the easiest decision that I've ever made. It was so much like what we watch in Bollywood films!"

Shireen & Hasan Wedding Plan

About the wedding Shireen said, "Marriage is definitely on our minds and we have spoken about it with our parents too. Most probably, we will get hitched this year itself. I can only say that fairytales are for real! I've prayed for a guy like him and life definitely has more in store for us, Inshallah!"