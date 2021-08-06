Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza Gets Engaged; Krishna Mukherjee Shares Adorable Pictures

Shireen Mirza, who became popular with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, had got the best gift of her life on Valentine's Day, this year. Her boyfriend Hasan Sartaj had proposed her with a diamond ring. The actress apparently got officially engaged in the presence of family and friends on her birthday (August 2).

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looked pretty in a blue lehenga and pink dupatta at her engagement while her beau Hasan looked dapper in a cream-coloured suit and black pant. At the event, Hasan got down on his knees and made his ladylove wear the ring.

She had also shared a video in which she was seen getting ready. She captioned the video as, "Getting ready for my special day be like ⚡💕," and asked fans to guess the occasion. Many of them even guessed it right and commented on the post by writing, "Engagement."

Shireen's close friend and actress Krishna Mukherjee shared a few adorable pictures from the engagement ceremony on her Instagram stories. She shared one of the pictures of the couple that had a caption, "We're Engaged."

A couple of days ago, Krishna had also shared a picture snapped with the couple on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Mujhe Qubool hai ❤️🧿 @shireenmirza @hasansartaj."

Previously, regarding their wedding, the actress had told a leading daily that marriage is definitely on their minds and they have spoken about it with their parents too. She added that probably, they will get hitched this year itself. She further added that she had prayed for a guy like him and life definitely has more in store for them.