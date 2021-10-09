Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza Is All Set To Tie The Knot This October; Says She's Happy & Nervous

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza, who recently got engaged to Delhi-based IT professional Hasan Sartaj, revealed her innovative wedding card video on her Instagram account. The actress is all set to get married on October 23 in a traditional ceremony in her hometown Jaipur. Shireen said that she is having a lot of mixed emotions- she's both excited and nervous at the same time.

Shireen was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, the D-Day is finally here, I am getting married on October 23. As the nikaah date inches closer, I am feeling more and more nervous. Though I know Hasan quite well and he has been for a bit now my best friend, I am going through a lot of mixed emotions. I'm happy, nervous, anxious and excited at the same time."

The actress has selected eco-friendly wedding invites with marigold seed. Talking about the wedding invites, she said that she has seen people spending a bomb on wedding invites that later go into trashcans. She said that she wanted a simple and environment-friendly card so that people can make use of it even after the event is over.

Apparently, the wedding will be a private affair with only close friends and family at a resort situated at Delhi road. Her YHM co-stars Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Gaurav Wadhwa are expected at the wedding. The wedding festivities will apparently begin from October 17 onwards with dholki followed by mehendi on October 21, and haldi and sangeet on October 22. After bidaai on October 24, a reception will be hosted in Delhi.

As per TOI report, "In terms of food, there will be a lavish spread comprising Rajasthani and Mughlai dishes. Since the groom is from Delhi, there will be a special Dilli ki Chaat counter. For her wedding attire, Shireen has chosen a maroon lehenga with a traditional Mughlai touch. For her bidaai, Shireen has selected a blue lehariya salwar kameez."