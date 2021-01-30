Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza Supports Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni; Says Aly Doesn't Have Bullying Nature

Aly Goni, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14 house, was called a bully by his co-contestant Vikas Gupta. The viewers and celebrities have mixed views about the same- while a few agree with Vikas' accusations, some of them disagree. Shireen Mirza, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Aly, disagrees with Vikas accusations and said that Aly doesn't have bullying nature. She also added that Aly is fun-loving, emotional and sensitive person, and he cares about others.

Shireen was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't think Aly will bully anyone; he doesn't have a bullying nature. He is in fact a fun-loving person and he likes to pull people's legs and do masti just the way he used to do on the sets of our show. Even his masti was not in a bad way that would harm anyone, in fact, he is a very emotional guy and and a sensitive person. He is sensitive towards other people's feelings and cares about others."

When asked about her views on the show and whether she wants to be a part of it ever, the actress said that she does follow the show and enjoys watching it. She added that she doesn't know if she would like to go in, but if she gets a chance, she will take it up, just for one person and that is Salman Khan.

It has to be recalled that Shireen played Aly's sister in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is apparently shooting for an upcoming television show, but said that she can't divulge more details about the same now.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Abhinav Shukla Says He Wants To Go Home; Salman Khan Slams Nikki Tamboli

Also Read: Roadies 9's Vikas Khoker Claims Vikas Gupta Wanted To See His Private Parts; Accuses Him Of Ruining Lives