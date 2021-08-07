Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Shireen Mirza Talks About Her Wedding Plans; Says It Will Have Rajasthani Theme

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza, who got officially engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj on her birthday (August 2) in presence of family and friends, said that it was an emotional moment for her and her parents also became teary-eyed as Sartaj raised a toast and said a few emotional lines. The actress spoke about her wedding plans and said that it will have Rajasthani theme.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Finally, I am engaged to Hasan! While he proposed to me on Valentine's Day this year, this was an official function that took place on my birthday. It was a double dose of celebration for me. We had been contemplating a date for our engagement and finally, chose my birthday for it. It was a perfect and beautiful day. It was an emotional moment for me. In fact, my parents also became teary-eyed as Hasan raised a toast and said a few emotional lines."

She said that when they exchanged rings and looked into his eyes, she could visualize her entire beautiful future. She added that it made her emotional with the feeling of leaving her parents and starting a new journey was coming to her mind every now and then. But on the other hand, she felt blessed when she saw her in-laws.

Shireen revealed that due to the pandemic, they arranged a close affair with their families. She added that Sartaj had booked the place, where she always wanted one of their ceremonies to take place. She also revealed that it was her friend and YHM co-star Krishna Mukherjee and Sartaj's plan. Krishna flew down from Mumbai to give her a pleasant surprise.

As per the report, Shireen and Sartaj plan to get married in Jaipur before the end of this year, probably in October or November. Regarding their wedding said, "The date is yet to be finalised but it's going to be a grand affair in my hometown Jaipur. With everything based on Rajasthani theme, it's going to be one big event, with sangeet, mehendi and several other ceremonies."