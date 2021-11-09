Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi AKA Karishma Sawant: My Potential Was Not Being Used In Right Place

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting a lot of attention for the new love triangle between Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi played by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant respectively. The current track of the show is indeed keeping viewers hooked to the small screen. Talking about Karishma Sawant, the actress is playing the role of Aarohi, and we must say she is indeed impressing audiences with her complex character.

Karishma Sawant feels blessed to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as one of the leads. She was reportedly working as a flight attendant before entering the showbiz. While speaking about her career switch, Karishma told India Forums, "I always thought that my potential was not being used in the right place and acting was the platform. I have a creative mind and acting is all about creativity. I always found this acting profession very interesting personally. So, I always looked forward to becoming an actor."

Nowadays, fans usually troll negative shade characters that are shown in popular Indian daily soaps. Karishma's character Aarohi is grey, but she thinks that it's neither positive nor negative. She said, "Yes, of course, it's challenging, even if it was not a grey character, whatever character would have been into, it's challenging because acting is challenging - big or small, irrespective of the role."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhimanyu Calms Down Akshara

Talking about the current track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, viewers are very much keen to know what will happen in the show next. When asked about the same, Karishma Sawant said, "Honestly, we have absolutely no idea about the track ahead. We just come on set and that's when we get the script. We know that this is going to be today's shot and we don't know what the next script would be. We get the script on the same day and we have to perform. So we really have no idea about the upcoming tracks."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Ayush Viz Gets Married To Sakshi Kohli; See Wedding Pictures & Videos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Swati Chitnis, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Niyati Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and others in key roles. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner, Director's Kut Productions.