Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan Shares His Happiness As Sister Zeba Welcomes A Baby Boy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan is on cloud nine, as he has become a mama (uncle). The actor shared on Tuesday that he has welcomed his nephew in his Instagram stories. An overjoyed Mohin wrote, “…. I AM A MAAMAA NOW,” followed celebratory emojis.

For the unversed, Mohsin’s sister Zeba, who got married in 2019 to a Kolkata-based surgeon, delivered a baby boy recently. The actor also posted a boomerang video in which the family had hosted a baby shower for his sister whist sharing the happy news.

It must be noted that back in February Mohsin had mentioned that irrespective of whether it is a boy or a girl, their life is going to change with the little one's arrival. His Insta caption had read, “& from this moment our lives will change forever inshaAllah !! Be it a boy or a girl...All our Prayers our wishes for Zeta Junior (sic).”

More recently, Mohsin dropped the glimpse of his nephew’s welcome home decoration on his social media. He also shared the baby’s stroller and wrote, “Hamarey chotu ki to be sawaari.” Take a look at Mohsin Khan’s stories below:

Mohsin is clearly the coolest new uncle to his little nephew. The newborn is his sister Zeba’s first child with her husband Taha. The couple's wedding was attended by many big names from the industry and was a starry affair.

