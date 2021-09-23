Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ali Hasan Reacts To Rumours Of Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Quitting The Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news since a while now. Recently, there were speculations that the show will be taking a generation leap, post which, the lead actors of the show Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be quitting the show. It is also being said that the new leads will take over the show. However, nothing has been officially confirmed. Recently, YRKKH's Ali Hassan has reacted to the rumours.

Ali told Bollywood Life that although he confirmed about the leap, he said that he is not aware of Mohsin and Shivangi exiting the show.

The actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I have no idea about it for now. There will be a leap in the show but I don't know Mohsin-Shivangi leaving the show. I hope this does not happen. Now, that you have mentioned this I am a bit worried now. This shouldn't happen as people are loving their chemistry."

Regarding Mohsin and Shivangi's on-screen chemistry, he said, "I have done so many shows and have been the lead of so many shows but these two are blessed by God. And trust me they put a lot of hard work. They take their characters seriously and they are extremely professional on set."

Ali was all praise for the couple. Regarding their work and bond on the sets, the actor said that they have 2-3 scenes everyday, but for Moshin and Shivangi it's everything and they need a different unit for their scenes on set and they have to be in every scene, which becomes a little stressful. He added that when they get free time to relax and if someone comes to speak to them, without throwing any tantrums, they are cordial and talk to them even though they are tired.

He said that any show works because of the leads and if the leads are working the show is a hit. He added that they both know for a fact that this is their show and no one can do this kind of work; although there will be good shows or maybe better shows but no one can do this kind of work.

Ali said that YRKKH is a complete package and called it a musical show. He added that both Mohsin and Shivangi work very hard, are professional, cordial with each other and respect each other's limitations.