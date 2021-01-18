Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ashita Dhawan To Play Shivangi Joshi's Mother

Ashita Dhawan To Have Rajasthani Lingo

It is also being said that Ashita's character will have Rajasthani lingo. The actress also confirmed her entry on the show. Although she didn't divulge much about her character, she revealed that like in other Rajan Shahi's shows, in this show also she will be having a takia kalaam (catchphrase).

Ashita To Play Shivangi Joshi's Mother

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The audience has been waiting in anticipation for Shivangi to make a comeback on the show. However, along with seeing her in a new avatar, we have finalised a few actors to play her family members. One of them is Ashita Dhawan. She will play Shivangi's mother. She has had a long association with the production house."

‘The Character Is Masaaledaar And Is Sly’

About Ashita's character in the show, the source revealed that she will be seen in a different avatar, something that she hasn't tried to date. The source further added, "This is a very chatakh character. She has a Rajasthani lingo and is desi at heart. The character is masaaledaar and is sly, but not in a negative way. She has her own reasons for behaving the way she does."

The Actress Will Have A Catchphrase

Confirming the news, Ashita told the leading daily, "I am not at liberty to divulge much about my character. All I can say is that I have been waiting for a part like this for a long time. What's interesting is that like all my previous shows with Rajan sir, in this one, too, I will have a takia kalaam (catchphrase). While in Bidaai, it was ‘Jhooth toh main bolti nahi' and ‘Jag ki jaane saanwra Jaipur ki jaane saanwri' in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, in YRKKH, it is ‘Mere parlour ki saugandh'. I am looking forward to being a part of the show."