Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Ayush Viz Gets Married To Sakshi Kohli; See Wedding Pictures & Videos

Actor Ayush Viz, who played the role of Mohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has tied the knot to Sakshi Kohli on October 31, 2021. Ayush's actress-sister Ariah Agarwal shared several pictures and videos from the grand wedding, which was attended by actor Rohan Mehra.

In the pictures, the newlyweds Ayush Viz and Sakshi Kohli looked amazing in their pastel shade wedding outfits. Ayush opted for a white sherwani, while the bride looked gorgeous in a pink and golden lehenga. Guest Rohan Mehra looked dapper in a white sherwani, while Ariah Agarwal dazzled in a golden floral lehenga.

After seeing these pictures and videos, we must say that Ayush and Sakshi had a grand wedding ceremony, where Rohan and Shiny Dixit enjoyed every bit of the marriage function. Interestingly, several celebs including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Hina Khan, Karan Mehra and others congratulated Ayush Viz and Sakshi Kohli on their wedding.

Hina Khan wrote, "Many many congratulations. God bless." Her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also commented on her post, "Mubarakan." Moreover, Karan Mehra congratulated the newlyweds by sharing their pictures on Instagram. Rohan Mehra commented, "Had an amazing time at the wedding ❤️🤗. See you guys super soon 🔜 . #ayashi 🤟." Sudhanshu Pandey, Vivaan Parashar and others congratulated Ayush on his wedding.

Talking about Ayush Viz, the actor has also worked with Remo Dsouza as an assistant on films like Street Dancer, Race 3 and so on. Sakshi Kohli is a counsellor by profession, and the couple had got engaged earlier this year.