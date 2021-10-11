Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Generation Leap Promo Out; Harshad Chopda Starts Shooting?

Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. There have been speculations that the show will be taking a generation leap, post which, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will exit the show. Post their exit, Kartik and Naira/Sirat's kids will take over the show.

The generation leap promo has been doing the rounds on social media, in which, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira say, "Woh pyaar hi kya jaha dilon mein nazdikiyan na ho. Woh pyaar hi kya jaha rishton ki kahaniyan na ho. Zindagi ke baad bi jo apna dilaga hamari yaad. Akir woh pyaar hi kya jiski nishaniya na ho."

Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter protects the diya's light with the help of umbrella. Later, the scene shifts to two girls, who are shown all grown-up. The background voice says, "Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar."

It is being said that Mohsin Khan has wrapped up the show while Shivangi Joshi will continue till October end.

We had recently reported that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul and Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda have been approached for the show. Apparently, Harshad has been finalised for the show and has also started shooting. It is also being said that the actor has even shot for a promo!

While there are rumours that Pranali Rathod has been finalised, it is being said that Mahima Makwana has been approached for the show.

Well, neither the actors nor the makers have made official confirmation about the same. The makers are apparently keeping the upcoming track, a secret and are not letting any outsiders on the sets.

Are you excited about the show? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.