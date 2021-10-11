Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Generation Leap Promo Out; Harshad Chopda Starts Shooting?
Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. There have been speculations that the show will be taking a generation leap, post which, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will exit the show. Post their exit, Kartik and Naira/Sirat's kids will take over the show.
The generation leap promo has been doing the rounds on social media, in which, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira say, "Woh pyaar hi kya jaha dilon mein nazdikiyan na ho. Woh pyaar hi kya jaha rishton ki kahaniyan na ho. Zindagi ke baad bi jo apna dilaga hamari yaad. Akir woh pyaar hi kya jiski nishaniya na ho."
Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter protects the diya's light with the help of umbrella. Later, the scene shifts to two girls, who are shown all grown-up. The background voice says, "Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar."
It is being said that Mohsin Khan has wrapped up the show while Shivangi Joshi will continue till October end.
We
had
recently
reported
that
Ek
Duje
Ke
Vaaste
actor
Namik
Paul
and
Bepannaah
actor
Harshad
Chopda
have
been
approached
for
the
show.
Apparently,
Harshad
has
been
finalised
for
the
show
and
has
also
started
shooting.
It
is
also
being
said
that
the
actor
has
even
shot
for
a
promo!
While there are rumours that Pranali Rathod has been finalised, it is being said that Mahima Makwana has been approached for the show.
Well,
neither
the
actors
nor
the
makers
have
made
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
The
makers
are
apparently
keeping
the
upcoming
track,
a
secret
and
are
not
letting
any
outsiders
on
the
sets.
Are you excited about the show? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.