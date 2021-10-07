Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda Or Namik Paul, Who Will Play New Lead In The Show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news since a long time. There have been several speculations about the upcoming track. It is being said that the show will take a generation leap, post which the main leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will exit the show. Although the leap has been confirmed, Mohsin and Shivangi's exit has been kept as a secret!

It is being said that post leap, the new generation- Kartik and Naira/Sirat's kids- Kariav, Akshu and Aishwarya will take the story forward. It is being said that the makers have approached a few popular actors for the main lead. The two names currently doing the rounds are Harshad Chopda and Namik Paul.

As per Tellychakkar's report, Namik Paul, who became household name with his show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and was seen in Kavach has been considered for the show. The report also suggests that the actor has given the look test for the show today and is speculated to play the role of Kairav post the leap.

However, as per IWMBuzz report, Harshad Chopda is in advanced talks with the channel and production house for the show. A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Harshad Chopda is one of the brightest contenders to play the new lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai." It has to be recalled that Harshad name was doing the rounds when Pavitra Rishta 2 casting was being decided. But the deal didn't work out and Shaheer Sheikh got to play the role of Manav in the show.

Well, both Harshad and Namik are excellent actors and their fans have been waiting for their comeback since a long time.

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Tejo To Perform During Navratri Celebrations; Jass Aka Lokesh Bhatta To Re-Enter The Show

Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Fees: Here's How Much Tejasswi Prakash, Karan, Jay & Others Are Getting Paid

It is also being said that Pranali Rathod has been approached to play the role of Akshara- Kartik and Naira's daughter.

Stay locked to this place for the latest updates of the show.