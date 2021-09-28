Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here’s How Mohsin-Shivangi’s Track Might End; Why Makers Opted For Leap Revealed!

Of late, Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news. It is being said that the lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the roles of Kartik and Naira/Sirat, will be exiting the show. They duo will be shooting for their last episode on October 8.

As per reports, Sirat will die during labour while Kartik will go missing after going to a meeting. The show will be taking a generation leap and post which the show will focus on Kartik and Naira/Sirat's children- Kairav, Akshu and Aishwarya.



This will be third big change in the show after Hina Khan-Karan Mehra's exit, who were the pillars of the show and Naira's death sequence. Mohsin and Shivangi have massive fan following and their absence in the show might affect the ratings of the show. However, the makers decided to take the risk as they did not want to stretch Kartik-Sirat's plot unnecessarily.

A source revealed to Bollywood life that Mohsin and Shivangi's exit will be difficult to accept but not impossible. The source revealed the change is important as the makers do not want to lose out on creativity by stretching the story unnecessarily.

The source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "This news will surely leave everyone shocked. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are an integral part of the show. However, change is important and the makers do not want to lose out on creativity by stretching the story unnecessarily."

The source further added, "Yes, it will be difficult to accept Mohsin and Shivangi's exit but not impossible. Earlier, when Hina Khan (Akshara) and Karan Mehra (Naitik) left, they too left fans in shock. But soon Mohsin-Shivangi as Kartik-Naira made a place in our hearts. The characters are so endearing that they will definitely win the audience over. Hina and Karan were equally loved, but the audience that is watching Yeh Rishta right now is very active on social media and therefore, this change its impact will get amplified."

Several rumours are doing the rounds regarding the leap. It was said that Digangana Suryavanshi will be entering the show post leap. However, the actress refuted the rumours.

