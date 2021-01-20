Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hrishikesh Pandey To Play Shivangi Joshi's Father; Meet Sirat's Family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are keeping the viewers engaged to the show with the latest twists and turns. As the viewers are already aware, Naira is shown dead and the makers are all set to introduce Naira's lookalike, Sirat, who will be seen in a strong character. She will be seen playing the role of a boxer. While Ashita Dhawan will be seen playing Sirat's mother, Hrishikesh Pandey will play her father.

As per TOI report, Hrishikesh will play Sirat's trainer, who will teach her the intricacies of boxing.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I was surprised when I got to know about the role because I am already accustomed to boxing. While everyone was engaged in different types of activities in the lockdown, I was practising boxing. That too with a proper sandbag and gloves. I have performed boxing scenes previously also but after quite some time I will be seen doing action scenes. And who knew my lockdown hobby would prove to be an added advantage in the show."

The story will be all about Kartik falling in love with Naira's lookalike Sirat, but to maintian the twists and turns, the makers have roped in Priyamvada, who will be seen playing the role of Kartik's love interest Rhea.

Rajan Shahi shared a few pictures of Shivangi and captioned it as, "PRESENTING THE NEW POWER NEW RELEVANCE JANUARY 2021 "SIRAT" YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI DIRECTOR'S KUT PRODUCTION."

Director's Kut Production shared a few pictures of Sirat's new family and wrote, "Milaye Sirat aur uske parivaar se jaldi he raat 9:30 baje sirf StarPlus paar."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Priyamvada Kant To Play Mohsin Khan's Love Interest

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ashita Dhawan To Play Shivangi Joshi's Mother