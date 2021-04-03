Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kanchi Singh & Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kajal Pisal Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on rise and the industry that is most affected is entertainment sector. Of late, many actors have been affected by the second wave of Coronavirus. The latest to join the list are Kanchi Singh, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kajal Pisal, who was seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Kanchi shared a note on her Instagram story and informed her fans, friends and well wishers about the same. In her note she revealed that she has isolated herself and is in home quarantine. The actress also added that she is following all safety protocols. She concluded by urging people not to come out if not necessary. She wrote, "It's time we come together by staying indoors and fight the virus."

On the other hand, Kajal Pisal, who became popular with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and was last seen in Durga - Mata ki Chhaya revealed to TOI that she has been tested positive for COVID-19.

She said, "Just a few days before Holi my husband wasn't keeping well, post which my daughter had a very high fever and I had severe body pain. So our family physician suggested getting a test done. We all got tested immediately after Holi and it came positive. We are all asymptomatic are quarantining at home."

She added that when she started shooting for her last show with all my crew members and cast she was absolutely fine and the minute she took a break she tested positive. Kajal said that she had got a call for a cameo role just days before she started showing symptoms and the shoot was about to begin this week, but said that she thankfully didn't opt for it as it would have been a lot of inconvenience for her and the showmakers.

The Saathiya actress said that she is going to use this time wisely to keep herself motivated. She added, "Initially, when only my reports had come in I was on video calls with Sara (daughter) which kept me going. Now, that we all have been tested positive we are taking it each day as it comes. We are focusing on eating healthy and staying positive. Being diet-conscious my food intake proportions have increased and that's bothering me a bit. But one needs to have a nutrition-rich food for the medicines to work more effectively."

We wish the actors speedy recovery.

Also Read: Anupamaa's Rajan Shahi Confirms Rupali & Ashish Testing COVID-19 Positive; Says He's In Touch With Them

Also Read: Monalisa Tests Positive For COVID-19; Manit Joura, Nikki Tamboli & Juhi Parmar Test Negative