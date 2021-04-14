Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karan Kundra Fans Love His Performance & Chemistry With Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are keeping the audiences hooked to the show with latest twists and turns. With Shivangi Joshi aka Naira's death, makers introduced new characters Sirat, who is Naira's look-alike and her family. Recently, the makers introduced her ex-lover Ranveer, who promised Sirat to get married but ditch her at the last moment. The reason for the same is yet to be knonw. Sirat revealed to Kartik, about her past as they were about to get married and she wanted him to know about her past.

As Sirat spoke about Ranveer, his entry is shown. He was seen helping a bride reach the wedding venue (temple). In today's episode, we will get to watch how much he misses Sirat and is guilty of not ditching her. While Shivangi and Mohsin fans love Sirat-Kartik or Naira-Kartik jodi, Karan's fans loved his performance and chemistry with Shivangi. Many fans are waiting to watch their love story. Take a look at a few comments and check out the upcoming spoilers!

Fans' Comments: Serendipity "Damm karan can create chemistry with anyone , #karankundrra and #shivangijoshi look like a breath of fresh air! Adorable chemistry thanks for uploading this scene." Chandni "Wat a stupendous performance @kkundrra 👏👏👏. Standing ovation KK . ❤️❤️❤️. D pain, smile, the tadap, tears, expression was beyond perfection.. u once again established that u r d the King of emotions ♥️♥️♥️. Rula diya n Dil bhi Jeet liya KK ♥️#yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh." Manisha "I started watching that show just because of kundra and he is damn💥💥#KaranKundra And thank you for appreciating him because he deserves appreciation." Shivi, Maeve & Janakich Shivi45051295: Aab jute bhi 😩❤This scene 😂Cutie 😍. Maeve: They r so cuteeee🥺😍❤ #yrkkh . #karankundra. @Janakich122: #KaranKundra and shivangijoshi r luking gud together. YRKKH Spoilers: Kartik Help Sirat-Ranveer Reunite Meanwhile, there are reports that Ranveer will turn Sirat's new coach. Apparently, Kartik will help Ranveer, who will apologise to Sirat, and the duo reunites.

