Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Aka Aarohi Unaffected By Hatred; Says She Takes It In A Positive Stride

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. Viewers are loving Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant's love triangle. As the viewers are aware, Akshara and Abhimanyu love each other. While Abhimanyu has been expressive about his love and feelings for Akshara, the latter has been hiding her love for her sister Aarohi and their families (as Aarohi too loves Abhimanyu).

While they are showering lot of love to their favourite jodi Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa, they are not liking Aarohi aka Karishma's interference. Some of them even go overboard and send hate comments to the actress. Recently, the actress spoke about her track and revealed that she doesn't get affected by hatred by fans. In fact, she takes it in a positive way, as she feels that they (actors) are getting a lot of attention.



Regarding her role and the feedback that she has been getting from fans, Karishma said, "Well, Aarohi is well aware of Akshara and Abhimanyu's feelings for each other and she knows that she is playing with both of their feelings. Somewhere down the line, she is confident that Abhi will fall for her one day and she also believes that she will be able to keep Abhi happier as compared to Akshara. This is what she thinks which is of course morally incorrect and the fans are bound to not like Aarohi and that's the catch that we're trying to build."

About the hatred or negative comments that she has been recieving from fans, she said, "Honestly, I don't get affected with the hatred or bad comments from fans. I take it in a positive stride that fans are so intrigued and attached to the show that they get affected with the tracks. Good or bad; I'm happy that we're able to get a lot of attention from the viewers. As far as show is able to create the buzz and I'm able to entertain the viewers, I'm happy."

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Among Most Tweeted Personalities & TV Shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod Talks About Her Bond With Harshad; Says They Have Fun On Sets

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu will be seen performing tandav in the show. Directors Cut Production shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "Watch Shiv Tandav performance of Abhimanyu Birla in #yehrishtakyakehlatahai on Thursday episode at 9:30 pm on Star Plus."