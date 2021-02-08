Yeh Rishta's Lataa Saberwal Clarifies She Hasn't Quit Acting, But Is Done With The Typical Daily Soaps

Lataa Saberwal, who became popular for her role of Rajshri Maheshwari in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently surprised her fans by announcing on social media that she is quitting daily soaps. While talking to TOI, she revealed that this lockdown period made her realise that her calling has changed and her priority is her seven-and-a-half year old son and doing something for society. She also clarified that she has not quit acting completely but is done with the typical daily soaps.

The actress said, "I wanted to be an actor since my early 20s, but now my focus has shifted. I want to help out my son with his studies. I am also making videos and posting them on social media to help people who are physically and mentally challenged."

She further added, "I am done with the typical daily soaps, where every day we go and churn content. Now if it is a 5-6 days project, I am okay with it, along with Bollywood projects. That would surely mean that I will have to accept a pay cut since I won't be regular, but that is okay."

Through the videos that she posts online, she hopes to educate and make people aware of the entertainment industry and bust myths. Lataa added that she wants to tell people story through her journey- how a middle-class girl from Lucknow, whose entire family comprised educational professionals, became an actress. She also said that she wants to do something which makes difference in people's lives.

Lataa concluded by saying that the best part in doing all these is that her husband Sanjeev is supportive of her decisions.

