Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap: Harshad & Pranali’s Show Looks Filmy; Fans Trend #HarshadIsBackAsAbhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's much-awaited leap is here! Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have exited the show, while their kids- Kairav, Aarohi and Akshara, played by Mayank Arora, Karishma Sharma and Pranali Rathod are taking the story forward. Harshad Chopda is seen playing the male lead role (Abhimanyu Birla).

Akshara is back in Goenka house after three long years and the family is all excited to welcome her. However, Aarohi doesn't like Akshara as she feels that the latter was the reason for her mother's (Sirat) death. While Akshara is sacrificing and forgives Aarohi's ever fault, the latter comes across as straightforward and rude. Akshara wants to join NGO and Aarohi tops MBBS exam and is all set to join as a doctor. On the other hand, Abhimanyu is seen conversing with his mother and with their talks it looks like he and his father do not share great bond.

Abhimanyu is a handsome doctor and Aarohi might meet him at the hospital and fall in love with him. However, he meets Akshara before meeting her sister Aarohi.

While we are in love with the new characters, the story so far looks filmy, with introduction of characters in filmy way, songs in between, all family dramas, sisters fight over parent's death and possible love triangle and all! It has to be seen how the makers will carry forward the story, as YRKKH is known for realistic content and fans could easily relate to the story.

Meanwhile, fans are super happy as they can watch their favourite actor Harshad Chopda. #HarshadIsBackAsAbhimanyu is trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Apeksha Bhosale: Omg Akshara is so cute 😍❤️ And Harshad is just ❤️❤️ as always HARSHAD IS BACK AS ABHIMANYU.

Pinki: Harshad is Magic ✨🧿 HARSHAD IS BACK AS ABHIMANYU.

@xcapricorngirlx: Finally Harshad is back TV boom 💥 Prem and Anurag ki yaadein aagayi hain my childhood favourite every scene 2008 & 2011 🥺 14 year of @ChopdaHarshad Wow What a brilliant debut performance ur acting outstanding actor talented Handsome Abhimanyu looks at him 😎🤩😍 #HarshadChopda.

Riya: Waited frm 3 years nd now finally got to see back onscreen to rock-n-roll! I know he'll nail the character flawlessly as usual! @ChopdaHarshad My hero all the very best wishes to u nd to the entire team members! HARSHAD IS BACK AS ABHIMANYU #YRKKH.

(Social media posts are not edited)