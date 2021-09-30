Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers To Keep Mohsin-Shivangi's Upcoming Track Under Wraps; Sets Guarded!

Star Plus' most-loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news since a while now. There have been reports that the show will be taking a generation leap, post which the main leads of the show Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be exiting. Although the leap is confirmed, the story post leap and the report of the lead actors' exit have not been confirmed yet.

A source close to the show revealed to Bollywoodlife that the sets of the show have been guarded so that no story or pictures leak out.



As per the report, no person from outside is allowed to enter as the makers do not want to break the story. Well, we wonder what the makers have in store for YRKKH, KaiRa and KaiRat fans.

Recently, a source had revealed why the makers decided to go for a leap. It was said that although Mohsin and Shivangi are integral part of the show, change is important as makers do not want to lose out on creativity by stretching the story unnecessarily. Although it is difficult to accept the duo's exit it is not impossible as fans had watched the show even after much-loved characters Akshara and Naitik's (Hina Khan and Karan Mehra) exit.

A source had revealed to the portal, "This news will surely leave everyone shocked. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are an integral part of the show. However, change is important and the makers do not want to lose out on creativity by stretching the story unnecessarily."

It was also said that post leap Digangana Suryavanshi might enter the show. However, she denied the reports.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.