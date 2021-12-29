Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mayank Reveals Best Compliment He Received; Calls Rajan Shahi Magician Of TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a major leap a couple of months ago. Post leap, new cast was introduced and Mayank Arora was one among them! In the show, Mayank is seen playing the role of Kairav- Aarohi and Akshara's brother. The actor feels the show has been one of the biggest breaks in his career.

The actor was all praise for the show and Rajan Shahi, and called him the 'magician of television'. The actor also revealed the best compliment he received for playing Kairav.

Talking about doing the show and the producer, Mayank told an entertainment portal, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the biggest breaks in my career and to be a part of one of India's longest-running hit shows is a blessing itself. Rajan sir has really given it a good spin, and as I always say 'He is a magician of television'. As an audience I would say that I love the show, it has the drama which the viewers need and enjoy."

About the best compliment that he got for performing Kairav, he said, "The best compliments would be, 'We all should have a brother like Kairav', you are 'the best brother in the world'. These compliments keep me motivated to do more and give the best I can as a performer."

About the show, Mayank said that it has a very fresh look with an easy-breezy feel, which viewers love to see. He added that he himself enjoys the show and concluded by saying that the importance that the show gives to the relationships is what everyone connects with instantly as they are real and relatable.