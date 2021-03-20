Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh: I Am Not Sure Whether I Would Ever Like To Return To TV

Mohena Singh, who played the role of Keerti Singhania is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, quit the show as she didn't want to play a mother to a grown-up kid post leap. The actress, then surprised her fans by getting married to Suyash Rawat, a businessman. It was a royal wedding as she belonged to royal famil of Rewa. Currently, she is enjoying her married life in Dehradun. Mohena was recently in Jaipur to attend her friend's wedding, wherein she spoke about her plans to return to TV.

When Mohena was asked about her plans of returning to television, she said that she is not sure about it but added that it doesn't mean that she will never come back on-screen.

She said, "I strongly believe in the saying 'Never say never'. I am not sure whether I would ever like to return to TV, but that does not mean that I will never come back on screen. Currently, I can only say that I am in a very happy space and enjoying my life to the fullest."

The actress said that television has been a great learning experience and she learnt the craft of acting, about life, relationship and people. She added that she misses having a routine- getting up in the wee hours to be on the sets and meeting co-stars. She further added, "Technology has made so many things possible. Even if I am away from them, I can still be in touch through phone calls, video chats and so on. Now, it's very easy to stay in touch with your friends. But I like seeing them in person and would soon like to visit Mumbai to meet my friends from the telly world."

Although she has said goodbye to television for time being, she is still connected to her fans through her own channels and social media. She said that fans have showered her loads of love and affection and it is now her turn to return it to them. She further said she has been making dance videos to remain in touch with them. She also added that she ensures that she has something new and unique things to offer and she is doing things from the heart at her own pace.

Her family went through tough time when she and other family members tested positive for COVID-19. She said that after being hospitalised for a few days, they were all stuck at home and that is when she started singing to feel positive and energised. She then decided to go to Kerala and learn Kalaripayattu. She further added that she enrolled herself at a training centre, spent a few days learning the art and loved the experience. She is now planning to have another workshop in her city Dehradun.

