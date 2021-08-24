Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan NOT Quitting; Makers To Treat Kartik & Sirat Fans With BIG Surprise!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the popular shows on television. After Hina Khan and Karan Mehra exited the show, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have become the pillars of the show. Although initially, the show was getting good ratings, from past few months it has dropped which has been concern for the makers. They are trying their best to get the show back to the top 5 slot and had introduced a few major twists. But they didn't work out and now, there have been rumours that the makers are planning for a generation leap, post which Mohsin Khan might quit the show. Neither makers nor Mohsin confirmed the same.

These rumours have disappointed Kaira/Shivin fans, who wants Shivangi to also quit the show and they have been trending #NoShivinNoYRKKH. However, as per the latest report, Mohsin is not going anywhere!

As per Spotboye report, the makers are all set to treat Shivangi and Mohsin's fans with a big surprise! Yes, you read it right.

A source close to the show revealed to the portal, "Mohsin is not leaving the show in near future. In fact, a lavish wedding is being planned for the actor along with Shivangi Joshi in the upcoming track which will be one-month long." Wow! This sounds exciting!

Currently, in the show, Kartik has started realising his love for Sirat. It is being said that in the upcoming episode, Kartik will propose Sirat for marriage. Initially, Sirat won't accept, but later she will. Apparently, the wedding track will be shot outdoors. It has to be recalled that earlier, the couple had wedding in Rajasthan and then in Greece, we wonder which place the makers will choose now!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for such grand events and it will indeed be a treat for fans.

