Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Shares First & Last Scenes Of KaIra; Swati Chitnis misses The Actor

Mohsin Khan, who became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently shot for his last episode. The team bid farewell and the actor had shared pictures from the sets. Now, Mohsin bid a finale goodbye to the show by sharing his first and last scenes.

Sharing the collage on his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "5.5 years MashaAllah. First and Last scene as Kartik Goenka! Simply grateful for everything." While the first scene was on May 18, 2016, the last scene will be aired today i.e., October 18, 2021.



Sharing Kaira's picture, he captioed his another Insta story as, "And the Last Shot. The Fairytale of Frog Prince." (sic)

Swati Chitnis, who plays the role of Kartik aka Kittu's dadi, shared a few pictures snapped with the actor and wrote an emotional note. She mentioned that he was the first person to make her feel comfortable as an actor on a new set five years ago.

She wote, "Dear dear Mohsin....it seems so strange to shoot 'ye rishta' without you... can't believe that you are not a part of this season now...U were the 1st person to make me feel absolutely comfortable as an actor on a new set 5 years ago.And it was a beautiful journey as 'Kittu and dadi'!! We all know that you have a fantastic future ahead and i wish you all the very best in life and in your career! Take care and lots lots of love to you!"

Rajan Shahi too had shared a few pictures snapped with Shivangi and Moshin and wrote a lengthy note and said that this 'rishta' is beyond a show, character or jodi, and wished both of them good luck.

Apparently, Mohsin will be exiting the show soon, while Shivangi will continue till this month end (October).