Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira's Journey To End? Shivangi & Mohsin Share BTS Pics From Accident Scene

Naira's Journey To End!

Star Plus' shared a video in which Shivangi was seen telling that Naira's journey will be ending. In the video, she said that she will live in her fans' hearts forever and asked fans to shower their love on Kartik and on-screen family, who is still part of the show! Read on to know what Shivangi said in the video, how she and Mohsin felt after learning about the scene and also check out some BTS pictures.

Shivangi Bids Goodbye To Naira Character

In the video, Shivangi can be seen saying, "It will be very difficult for me to move forward leaving behind the character of Naira, but as they say, 'stories end, not the characters'.These four and a half years playing Naira have been unforgettable. We grew up together, moved forward, lived together. With Naira, I got a chance to play many different characters- a daughter, daughter-in-law and mother. But you know which character was the most beautiful for me? Of a wife ... Kartik and I, together became Kaira and we received so much happiness as Kaira from our fans. But as it is said, 'change is the only constant.' Now the time has come to say goodbye to this character."

Shivangi On Learning About Naira’s Death Scene

Bidding goodbye, she said she will in her fans' hearts forever as the character and asked fans to shower love on Kartik and their families. Further, about the sequence, Shivangi told TOI, "I think everyone on the sets knows about my first reaction when I was being narrated Naira's death sequence. Mohsin was also there, we were together while hearing the narration. I started crying, I wanted to stop my tears and I tried my best to control my emotions but I couldn't control myself. Even Rajan Shahi sir asked me why you are crying but I had no answer. While rehearing I was choked because of the emotions."

Mohsin On Learning About Naira’s Death Scene

Mohsin said, "It is going to be an interesting twist. The way the plot is going to be executed even we don't know. We are not aware about the entire story line. The creative team is still figuring out and we are keeping our fingers crossed for the future episodes. Right now, the bus sequence we are shooting and the next story line has been beautifully written. There is one sequence which is 20 minutes long and while reading the scene I had tears in my eyes as well. Even while rehearing the sequence."