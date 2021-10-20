Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai NEW Promo: Aarohi & Akshara Fall In Love With Abhimanyu Aka Harshad Chopda!

YRKKH Generation Leap NEW Promo

The promo indicates that both the sisters Akshara and Aarohi, played by Pranali and Karishma have same likings, which might eventually lead to complications as they fall in love with the same person, Abhimanyu, played by Harshad.

Aarohi & Akshara Fall In Love With Abhimanyu

As per the promo, Akshara aka Pranali is soft and sacrificing, while Aarohi aka Karishma is dominating. While the sisters fall in love with Abhimanyu aka Harshad, he in turn seems to be in love with Akshara.

YRKKH Generation Leap Story Based On Bengali TV show

According to the reports doing the rounds on social media, the show is based on the story of Bengali TV show Ichche Nodee.

The generation leap will be aired on October 27. Meanwhile, fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming leap story. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans’ Tweets: Rehana & NazleenN

Rehana: New #yrkkh promo is out loving #HarshadChopda in the promo all the bst to #pranali and #harshad #PraHarsh @ChopdaHarshad #kairaforever #shivingracedyrkkh.

NazleeN: "KYA MERI MANNAT BHI PURI HOGI" Hayee his voice , I really missed it #HarshadChopda #yrkkh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Thanks Everyone For Giving Her Finest Memories & Moments

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Exits; Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur? (PICS)

Vrinda, Babyface741 & Hayat

Vrinda Suraj: Yeyyyeeeee... Finally trailer is hereeee.. Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu.

Babyface741: Finally the wait is over! The official promo is out and so is the return of THE #HarshadChopda as Abhimanyu! Eagerly waiting to watch our boi set the screens on fire! Go kill it, champ @ChopdaHarshad ! All the best!



Hayat #PratikFan: #HarshadChopda is back yayy!! Never watched YRKKH! Lagta hai ab dekhna padega.

(Images Source: Telly.Creation)