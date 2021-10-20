Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai NEW Promo: Aarohi & Akshara Fall In Love With Abhimanyu Aka Harshad Chopda!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been hitting the headlines since a while now. The show is all set to take generation leap and makers are leaving no stones unturned to create huge hype around the show. Recently, Mohsin Khan exited the show and soon Shivangi Joshi too will exiting. Earlier, the makers had released generation leap promo that featured two sisters- Aarohi and Akshara- daughters of Kartik, Naira and Sirat. Although the makers had not revealed the faces, there were speculations that Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant will be seen playing the lead roles. The actress had shared the promo, which confirmed that they are indeed cast for the show.
Recently, Harshad Chopda too started shooting for the promo along with Pranali in Udaipur. Several pictures from the shoot have been doing the rounds on social media. Recently, the makers shared a promo about the end of the previous chapter, which will lead to the beginning of generation leap, wherein they tagged Harshad, Pranali and Karishma. Now, new promo featuring the trio has been leaked on social media, which is going viral.
YRKKH Generation Leap NEW Promo
The promo indicates that both the sisters Akshara and Aarohi, played by Pranali and Karishma have same likings, which might eventually lead to complications as they fall in love with the same person, Abhimanyu, played by Harshad.
Aarohi & Akshara Fall In Love With Abhimanyu
As per the promo, Akshara aka Pranali is soft and sacrificing, while Aarohi aka Karishma is dominating. While the sisters fall in love with Abhimanyu aka Harshad, he in turn seems to be in love with Akshara.
YRKKH Generation Leap Story Based On Bengali TV show
According to the reports doing the rounds on social media, the show is based on the story of Bengali TV show Ichche Nodee.
The generation leap will be aired on October 27. Meanwhile, fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming leap story. Take a look at a few tweets!
Fans’ Tweets: Rehana & NazleenN
Rehana: New #yrkkh promo is out loving #HarshadChopda in the promo all the bst to #pranali and #harshad #PraHarsh @ChopdaHarshad #kairaforever #shivingracedyrkkh.
NazleeN: "KYA MERI MANNAT BHI PURI HOGI" Hayee his voice , I really missed it #HarshadChopda #yrkkh.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Thanks Everyone For Giving Her Finest Memories & Moments
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Exits; Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur? (PICS)
Vrinda, Babyface741 & Hayat
Vrinda Suraj: Yeyyyeeeee... Finally trailer is hereeee.. Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu.
Babyface741:
Finally
the
wait
is
over!
The
official
promo
is
out
and
so
is
the
return
of
THE
#HarshadChopda
as
Abhimanyu!
Eagerly
waiting
to
watch
our
boi
set
the
screens
on
fire!
Go
kill
it,
champ
@ChopdaHarshad
!
All
the
best!
Hayat #PratikFan: #HarshadChopda is back yayy!! Never watched YRKKH! Lagta hai ab dekhna padega.
(Images Source: Telly.Creation)
#HarshadChopda got new character name abhimanyu 💕🙈🙈🙈 look s Harshad OMG 😍— ManishaMaji (@ManishaMaji8) October 20, 2021
promo hd quality 27th October 9:30pm (IST) @ChopdaHarshad #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/9XYQts7K4J