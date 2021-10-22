Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali & Karishma Excited To Be A Part Of The Show; Watch Harshad’s Promo

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take generation leap. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. It is a huge step as the main leads- Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who have been main pillars of the show and audience's favourite will exit post leap and new leads will take over the show. The makers even released a fresh promo that featured Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant.

While Harshad will be seen as Abhimanyu, Pranali and Karishma play sisters (Kartik and Naira/Sirat's daughters)- Akshara and Aarohi, respectively. Both Karishma and Pranali are excited to be a part of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Karishma Sawant, who is a newbie in the industry, said that being a part of the show is a dream come true for her.

She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Working with Star Plus and Rajan Sir at this point in my career is just something I never imagined doing. This is my time to discover myself & learn new things. Right now, I am just looking to do something out of the box that challenges me and seems beyond my reach. With each day I am learning something new about myself on the sets and it is an amazing journey. People can expect a lot of surprises from me, as I am surprising even myself every day. I am both excited and grateful for this golden opportunity and am really looking forward to the appreciation & love of the audience for my new journey on Hindi Television."

On the other hand, Pranali is over the moon to have received the great opportunity and is thrilled to be a part of the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai NEW Promo: Aarohi & Akshara Fall In Love With Abhimanyu Aka Harshad Chopda!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Exits; Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur? (PICS)

She further added, "I greatly hope for the audience to accept and love my character. As soon as I was handed the script, there was no turning back from there onwards as not everybody gets to be a part of a show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on such a huge platform like Star Plus, and I very much value and appreciate the chance I was very generously given by Rajan Sir. One more thing to be ticked off my bucket list I guess!"

Meanwhile, Harshad shared his character's promo, which indicates that he is a rich businessman. Although he is rich, he doesn't have that one thing that is much required in life- love. It is then probably he meets Akshara and Aarohi. In the promo, he is seen showing off his chiseled body and fans can't get over it! They are eagerly waiting to watch him on-screen.

Click here to watch Harshad aka Abhimanyu's promo

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.