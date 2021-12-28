Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod On Upcoming Track: There'll Be A Lot Of Drama & Romantic Sequences

Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-loved shows on television. The lead actors Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant's performances have impressed audience, especially Harshad and Pranali's jodi is loved by fans. The current track deals with Abhimanyu's heartbreak, and his wedding with Aarohi. As we all are aware, YRKKH celebrates every occasion in a grand way, be it festivals or weddings.

In the current track, Birlas and Goenkas are seen gearing up for that Aarohi and Abhimanyu's wedding. Along with celebration, we will get to watch huge drama, as Aarohi is hiding the fact that Akshara saved Abhimanyu from the fire. Soon Abhi might get to know the same and take might turn around! Recently, Pranali spoke about dance sequence and upcoming twists in the show.

About dance sequence, Pranali was quoted by India Forums as saying, "I am someone who enjoys dancing and I love dancing. I was very excited when they told me that this episode will see a dance sequence. I had so much fun."

When asked what's in store in the upcoming episodes, the actress revealed that there will be a lot of fun- drama, funny and romantic sequences.

Pranali concluded by saying, "A lot of drama and funny sequences, romantic sequences (dream sequences maybe, who knows). There's a lot and I think it is going to be a lot of fun in the episodes to come because I am reading the screenplay and I am enjoying it and I am very happy. It is going to be really fun, touchwood, and I hope people like it."

Well, we are sure that AbhiRa fans do not want Abhi and Aarohi to get married and we are sure that the makers will introduce huge twist so that Abhi get married to Akshara.